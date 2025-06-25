Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson has been planning to announce his commitment on July 20. Even as recent as 10 days ago he reaffirmed that date to Inside ND Sports.Now Robinson, one of Notre Dame's top remaining wide receiver targets in the 2026 class, intends to announce his commitment on July 6. His three finalists are Arizona, Miami and Notre Dame. He made official visits to all three schools in the last month.Rivals ranks the rising senior at Red Oak (Texas) High as the No. 40 wide receiver in the 2026 class.