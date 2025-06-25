ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Four-star WR target Brayden Robinson moves commitment date to July 6

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
22,668
34,724
113
Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson has been planning to announce his commitment on July 20. Even as recent as 10 days ago he reaffirmed that date to Inside ND Sports.

Now Robinson, one of Notre Dame's top remaining wide receiver targets in the 2026 class, intends to announce his commitment on July 6. His three finalists are Arizona, Miami and Notre Dame. He made official visits to all three schools in the last month.

Rivals ranks the rising senior at Red Oak (Texas) High as the No. 40 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

 
  • Like
Reactions: ndfirish
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Four-star WR target Devin Fitzgerald sets commitment date

Replies
17
Views
3K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Submitting three FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame

Replies
9
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Eric Hansen

Recruiting Four-star OT Grayson McKeogh moves up commitment date and picks Notre Dame

Replies
21
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
sjb75
S
Tyler James

Recruiting The Heat Index update (6/21): Notre Dame is set up for more success in June and July

Replies
6
Views
904
The Insider Lounge
domer1976
D
Tyler James

Recruiting Four-star WR Brayden Robinson puts Notre Dame in top four

Replies
3
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
TurtleBK
T
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back