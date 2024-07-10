Tyler James
EA Sports released its ranking of the top 100 players in the initial release of the College Football 25 video game. Four Notre Dame players made the list:
No. 12 - CB Benjamin Morrison (94 overall)
No. 28 - FS Xavier Watts (92 overall)
No. 74 - TE Mitchell Evans (90 overall)
No. 77 - DT Howard Cross III (90 overall)
Who got snubbed that should have made the list?
Click here for the full top 100.
