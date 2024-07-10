ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler James

Tyler James

EA Sports released its ranking of the top 100 players in the initial release of the College Football 25 video game. Four Notre Dame players made the list:

No. 12 - CB Benjamin Morrison (94 overall)
No. 28 - FS Xavier Watts (92 overall)
No. 74 - TE Mitchell Evans (90 overall)
No. 77 - DT Howard Cross III (90 overall)

Who got snubbed that should have made the list?

Click here for the full top 100.
 
