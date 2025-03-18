Tyler James
Notre Dame football announced updates and additions to its personnel staff Tuesday evening.
The moves include the hiring of former Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (2017-21) as director of recruiting advancement and Virginia State's Ariella Ellis as director of on-campus recruiting.
After a brief NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tagovailoa-Amosa spent last season as a defensive graduate assistant for head coach Brian Kelly at LSU. The product of Ewa Beach, Hawaii started 33 games and played in 50 during his Notre Dame career. He totaled 75 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and five sacks with the Irish.
Ellis was set to become Virginia State's pro liason this offseason after spending the last two seasons as its director of football operations. Ellis, a 2021 graduate, was a student manager during her college career and was the head football manager during the 2022 season.
The announcement also officially confirmed the hiring of Colorado's Jourdan Blake as director of player personnel and a change in title for Becca Sites, the previous on-campus recruiting coordinator, to director of recruiting operations. Carter Auman, who was previously assistant to the general manager, has been serving as director of recruiting.
This personnel staff, which also includes director of scouting Matt Jansen, director of analytics Anthony Treash and analyst for high school relations Deland McCullough II, works under football general manager Mike Martin.
