ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking Former Notre Dame player Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa hired as director of recruiting advancement

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
21,312
32,655
113
Notre Dame football announced updates and additions to its personnel staff Tuesday evening.

The moves include the hiring of former Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (2017-21) as director of recruiting advancement and Virginia State's Ariella Ellis as director of on-campus recruiting.

After a brief NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tagovailoa-Amosa spent last season as a defensive graduate assistant for head coach Brian Kelly at LSU. The product of Ewa Beach, Hawaii started 33 games and played in 50 during his Notre Dame career. He totaled 75 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and five sacks with the Irish.

Ellis was set to become Virginia State's pro liason this offseason after spending the last two seasons as its director of football operations. Ellis, a 2021 graduate, was a student manager during her college career and was the head football manager during the 2022 season.

The announcement also officially confirmed the hiring of Colorado's Jourdan Blake as director of player personnel and a change in title for Becca Sites, the previous on-campus recruiting coordinator, to director of recruiting operations. Carter Auman, who was previously assistant to the general manager, has been serving as director of recruiting.

This personnel staff, which also includes director of scouting Matt Jansen, director of analytics Anthony Treash and analyst for high school relations Deland McCullough II, works under football general manager Mike Martin.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 2581 and HotCarNut
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Notre Dame is hiring Colorado's Jourdan Blake as director of player personnel

Replies
5
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
mpg
mpg
Tyler James

Football Director of player personnel Zaire Turner follows Chad Bowden to USC

Replies
6
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Bob Rodes
Bob Rodes
Tyler James

Football Wisconsin's GM won't be Carter Auman

Replies
2
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

OT: Oklahoma hires Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy as football GM

Replies
0
Views
248
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Tracking changes to Notre Dame's support staff for 2025 season

Replies
10
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
HotCarNut
HotCarNut
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back