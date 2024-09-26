Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 16,573
-
- 26,832
-
- 113
I'll have a full visitors preview on the site Friday, but I wanted to share the notable names of the expected visitors for Saturday's Notre Dame home game against Louisville. I'll update with more prospects later today.
Updated with visitors preview:
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Updated with visitors preview:
InsideNDSports - Visitors preview: Notre Dame football can find recruiting momentum Saturday
The Irish are scheduled to host a pair of targets each in the 2025 and 2026 classes
notredame.rivals.com
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.