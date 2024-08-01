I told you yesterday that Gabriel Rubio went down during Notre Dame's first preseason practice.



Notre Dame announced Thursday morning that Rubio fractured the second metatarsal in his foot and has already had surgery to repair the fracture.



He is expected to return to play this season, but a timeline was not shared beyond that.



Jason Onye and Donovan Hinish will be asked to step up even more as reserves behind NT Howard Cross III and DT Rylie Mills.