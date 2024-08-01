ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking DT Gabriel Rubio sidelined with broken foot

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
15,356
25,627
113
I told you yesterday that Gabriel Rubio went down during Notre Dame's first preseason practice.

Notre Dame announced Thursday morning that Rubio fractured the second metatarsal in his foot and has already had surgery to repair the fracture.

He is expected to return to play this season, but a timeline was not shared beyond that.

Jason Onye and Donovan Hinish will be asked to step up even more as reserves behind NT Howard Cross III and DT Rylie Mills.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's ninth spring practice

Replies
7
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's sixth spring practice

Replies
14
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Cardinal Green
C
Tyler James

Football Knee injury against Navy will sideline Notre Dame DT Gabriel Rubio

Replies
4
Views
395
The Insider Lounge
irishdago
I
Tyler James

Football Quick notes from Notre Dame's seventh spring practice

Replies
6
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
jbm19
J
Tyler James

Football Observations from ND's second spring practice

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back