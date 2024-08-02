Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden met with the media Friday, after practice No. 3 of preseason camp. Here's everything he had to say. Answers are largely verbatim. Questions may have been edited for brevity and clarity.



Q: How is the headset communication thing going? How’s that working? And does the green dot have to go on the middle linebacker or can it go on Jack Kiser?



“We don't really worry about that. We'll pick one green dot. We'll have two or three in reserve, and then we'll manage it. If you're the green dot on first and second down, you're probably going to be the green dot on third down. We could have a situation where we say, ‘All right, take a blow. If we get into third down, you go.’ Again, I'm glad I have experience with it. And, hopefully, I can share that with our staff and so we can operate smoothly, but it is different. It is a challenge, and we'll see where it goes.”



Q: The iPad aspect of it for college guys — what do you want them to keep in mind when using those?

“Focus. Like, we tried it for three games in the NFL and scratched it. I think the prevailing attitude was that ‘everybody's watching TV.’ We opted for the still pictures. Management obviously opted for the still pictures. So, we have a bigger challenge, right? Don't grade the game. There’s going to be real time — like if you get your butt kicked on a play, there's going to be real-time footage of you getting your butt kicked on a play. Like, refocus, reload, put it behind you and go. Same thing with the coaches.



“We're not there to grade the game. We’ve got to be really concise in our coaching points. Watch what we have to watch, and then talk to the players about what's coming up next and where we're going on the next third down, where we're going on the next red-zone play, where we're going in the next P10. But you can get enamored with it. We had it for three preseasons. I don't know what year — you guys could look it up. And there's a lot of times you look over to the bench, and everybody's looking down at the iPad. So, we’ve got to be careful with that.”



Q: When you have a sixth-year guy like Jack Kiser and some other veterans on the defense, is it easier to implement the system this time around — using the headset communications?



“I just think we're blessed. We're blessed. We have great kids. We have great leadership. So from that standpoint, it doesn't take a lot to convince them, just a little experiential. Just sharing different experiences and what can help them. And for the most part, they want to learn. They want to know how to do it right, and so I don't think that will be too big a problem, but we're going to have to practice it here pretty soon.”



Q: Marcus Freeman said the other day, it's like entering camp at a 500-level course with the defense, because the players are so veteran and experienced. What are the ways that you're already seeing that experience?



“I don't know. I mean, I appreciate the commentary. I just think at the end of the day, we work really hard at it. We work hard at it. The players work hard at it. The staff works hard. And there's a lot that goes into it. There's tips every day. There's cut-ups. There's a summer-development program. There's individual programs. So, really, really working really hard in April, working really hard in May and June, working on the weekends, getting it situated so that you can give that information to the players. And most importantly, that you have enough leaders and a high standard, so that they accept the information and make it their own.



“Because I can send them videos on Blue, but if we don't have guys that are accepting it, executing it, making it their own, bringing it from their head to the heart, then I'm just fighting with Twitter then, right? I'm just fighting with YouTube, and that's not what we're here to do. We're here to win games, and we're just blessed to have a bunch of guys that [say], ‘Man like, coach me, Coach. Coach me. Just coach me. Push me.’ And that's what we attract. And that's what's awesome about coaching at Notre Dame. We have a lot of guys that want to be the best that they can be irrespective of whatever part of your life you're talking about.”



Q: When you're playing an opponent in week 1 that gets a new offensive coordinator now at a different school, what’s the balance between watching K-State film, and Texas A&M film and learning the personnel?



“There's definitely a balance. The personnel is, obviously, the A&M film. Kansas State is more of a philosophy and then seeing where they go. What does the O-line coach like to do? What does the wide receiver coach like to do? What does the running back coach like to do? It's that confluence that comes together in the opening game. So, this is the second year in a row where we didn’t know what we were going to see. Everybody said, ‘Oh, yeah. You're going to see this from Navy.’ We didn't see anything from Navy in the first 15 plays that we thought we were going to see. So, it is what it is. So, how do you handle it? You manage your own variables and keep your variables quiet and rely on your fundamentals. And then, hopefully, have enough leadership to withstand anything that you could not have practiced early, and just move forward.”



Q: Jordan Clark yesterday was talking about when he got here, what he liked the most was that so many guys just love football. And that was something that he brought to it, and he said the same thing with Rod [Heard]. He's a real football-head. He’s a guy that loves the game. When you're looking at guys in the transfer portal — like veteran guys — is that something that you want to identify, that these guys could fit in and learn what we do because of their love of the game?



“Yeah, if football is social for you, like this is not the place. If you want to be great, if you want to be really coached in the fundamentals of the game — the ball disruption, how to defend the screen, how to tackle, different techniques in the running game. If you want to be challenged with that all day — how to play situational football — you want to be challenged with that every day until every one of those tools becomes your own, this is the place to come. And that's the truth.



“If you just want to roll the ball out and just play the same coverage every play, this is not it. This is an NFL system that we execute and that we are giving to the guys. They're empowered to take it over and execute at a high level. And to do that, you need to recruit the type of young man that you're talking about. And we couldn't be happier than we are with those guys that have come in, in the transfer portal.”



Q: Who has stepped up in the first couple days with Gabe Rubio down with an injury? Who are you expecting to fill that void?



“Well, it's a great question. Obviously, Donnie [Donovan Hinish], Donnie and Jason [Onye] have continued. They benefited greatly from the spring. But Donnie and Jason — Armel [Mukam] has really stepped up. Cole Mullins has played a lot, too. So, I would say from that group will be the fifth and sixth in Gabe’s absence. And then obviously, hopefully, we're not too long without Gabe. We'll see how that goes.”



Q: And where's Brenan Vernon with his development?



“I mean, just [a] young guy. Just continuing to learn it, trying to get better, but not at that level of Armel right now, but he'll get there. And he'll add a little bit more power, a little bit more strength, a little more weight. And that will help him be able to relax in there and play naturally, which is what we're trying to get him to do.”



MORE