BAS: Surging Notre Dame baseball team takes series from No. 17 Louisville

Eric Hansen

Eric Hansen

Dec 31, 2021
DM Jefferson doubled home two runs in a four-run first inning, and Carson Tinney hit his 15th home run of the season as host Notre Dame took down No. 17 Louisville for the second day in a row in ACC baseball, 7-4 on Sunday.

After dropping their first six ACC series of the season, the Irish (26-19, 12-15) have claimed their last three.

Notre Dame has one more ACC series remaining before the ACC Tournament, that one unfolding May 15-17 on the road at Miami. The Irish will step out of league play next weekend to play Bowling Green, Friday through Sunday, following a week of final exams.

Jackson Dennies didn’t figure into the pitching decision, but the Irish grad senior right-hander delivered 4 ⅔ shutout innings against the Cardinals (32-15, 13-11). Ricky Reeth (3-2), the third of four Irish pitchers, was credited with the win.

Tobey McDonough induced back-to-back groundouts with the tying run at the plate in the ninth inning to earn his seventh save.

Tinney’s 15th home run of the season moves him into a five-way tie for eighth place on the Irish single-season home run leader chart. He joins Dan Peltier, Joe Binkiewicz, Jeremy Barnes and David Glancy. Niko Kavadas set the school standard in 2021 with 22 homers.

The sophomore catcher’s home run in the seventh was a two-run shot. He also scored two runs. Connor Hincks went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and freshman Bino Watters hiked his batting average to .317 with a 2-for-3 day that included an RBI and two runs scored.

The Bowling Green series is ND’s last home series of the season, with the opener set for Friday night at 6:30 EDT. A makeup game with Eastern Michigan at home follows on May 13 before the Irish hit the road for the Miami series.

NOTRE DAME 7, LOUISVILLE 4: Box Score

