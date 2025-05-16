BAS: Miami mashes Notre Dame in second game of last ACC season series

Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 22,265
-
- 34,051
-
- 113
Maybe the selection committee for the NCAA Tournament won't put much weight on game two of a critical ACC series for Notre Dame baseball.
The Irish will need to forget Friday's 15-1 drubbing at the hands of Miami to rebound for the final game of the series Saturday (1 p.m. EDT on ACCNX).
One day after a 3-2 win to open the three-game series at Miami, Notre Dame looked more like the team that lost its first six conference series rather than the one that won 15 of its last 17 games before Friday.
The Irish (31-20, 13-16 ACC) allowed the Hurricanes (31-22, 15-13) to bat around in the bottom of the first inning and score four runs. That was just the warmup for an even worse second inning. Miami tagged Notre Dame for nine more runs on six hits and one Irish error in the second inning to virtually put the game out of reach.
Miami cruised the rest of the way on a night Notre Dame registered as many errors (three) as hits. The lone Irish run came on a homer from catcher Davis Johnson in the sixth inning.
Miami, which scored in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Daniel Cuvet, tacked on one more run in the sixth inning on a fielder's choice put in play by Fabio Peralta. The game was called with a 10-run rule after a scoreless seventh inning for the Irish.
Starter AJ Ciscar (5-1) pitched six innings for Miami. He yielded three hits, gave up one run and struck out six while allowing just one run.
Notre Dame starter Rory Fox (4-4) didn't make it to the second inning, though the defense behind him didn't help Fox much. Fox loaded the bases to start the game with a hit batter, a walk and a single. Consecutive sacrifice flies by Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and Tanner Smith allowed the first two Miami runs to score.
A groundball to second baseman Connor Hincks should have ended the inning, but a fielding error allowed Cuvet to score from second. Then Jake Kulikowski, who reached on the error and advanced to second on a failed pickoff attempt, for which first baseman Parker Brzustewicz was assigned an error, was driven home by a Renzo Gonzalez double.
Fox then walked the bases loaded before managing to strikeout leadoff hitter Jake Ogden to end the inning.
Sammy Cooper replaced Fox to start the second inning. He walked the first batter, hit the second and then gave up a three-run homer to Gonzalez Jr. After a groundout and another walk, Cooper was relieved by Justin Mayes.
Mayes faced a bases loaded situation after walking the first batter he faced and allowing a single to Peralta. Then shortstop Estevan Moreno attempted to get a force out at second to start a double play, but an errant throw resulted in two runners scoring. The next batter, Ogden, launched a two-run homer, which ended Mayes' outing.
Xavier Hirsch managed to finish the second inning for the Irish, but only after allowing an RBI single to Gonzalez Jr. that was sandwiched by a pair of doubles.
Notre Dame will try to secure its fourth ACC series win of the season on Saturday when Jackson Dennies (3-3, 4.80 ERA) takes the mound against Tate DeRias (2-1, 3.79).
BOX SCORE: Miami 15, Notre Dame 1
File Photo: Matt Cashore/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Network
Pictured: Rory Fox
PREVIOUSLY
Here's the starting lineup for Notre Dame at Miami tonight at 7 EDT. You can catch the game on ACCNX.
Don't miss @Eric Hansen's recap of Notre Dame's Thursday night win at Miami:
Last edited: