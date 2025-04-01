ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Additions to Notre Dame's expected visitors list this week

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
21,519
32,908
113
Notre Dame's week of visitors got started a little early this week as three-star TE Isaac Jensen arrived on campus early this morning. But that's always been the date we've had Jensen arriving on our running visitors list thread. There's already a talented list of players on that list, but we're updating it today with even more expected visitors.

Keep an eye out for for more information on these additions in the visitors rundowns for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Inside ND Sports has confirmed with these recruits that they'll be in town later this week.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
  • Like
Reactions: FL IRISH 70
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Adding a few more Notre Dame visitors this week

Replies
1
Views
445
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 22

Replies
9
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 28

Replies
4
Views
957
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Visitors rundown: Notre Dame football spring practice, March 19

Replies
3
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting More Notre Dame official visits planned by 2026 targets

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back