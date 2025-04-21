A pair of walk-ons are no longer on Notre Dame’s roster after starting the spring with the Irish: defensive linemen Quentin Autry and Kobi Onyiuke. Neither were on ND’s roster for the Blue-Gold Game earlier this month and haven't been with the program for multiple weeks, a program spokesperson confirmed with Inside ND Sports.



Autry, a graduate transfer from Columbia last offseason, missed last season with a shoulder injury. Onyiuke played in nine games last season as a junior. He recorded one tackle against Army, which is one of five games he played defensive snaps during blowout wins. Onyiuke also contributed on special teams throughout the season including in kickoff coverage and punt coverage in some of ND’s College Football Playoff games.



Notre Dame has removed four more players from its roster since the Blue-Gold Game: quarterback Steve Angeli, safety Kennedy Urlacher, long snapper Rino Monteforte and kicker Zac Yoakam. All four have entered the transfer portal. Monteforte and Yoakam were walk-ons at Notre Dame. Urlacher has already committed to transfer to USC.



I don't expect Autry and Onyiuke to enter the transfer portal, but we'll update you if they do.



Hat-tip: Credit to Blue and Gold's Jack Soble for reporting these two weren't on the roster, which brought it to my attention.