ADVERTISEMENT

Football A couple of walk-ons no longer on Notre Dame's roster

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
21,856
33,517
113
A pair of walk-ons are no longer on Notre Dame’s roster after starting the spring with the Irish: defensive linemen Quentin Autry and Kobi Onyiuke. Neither were on ND’s roster for the Blue-Gold Game earlier this month and haven't been with the program for multiple weeks, a program spokesperson confirmed with Inside ND Sports.

Autry, a graduate transfer from Columbia last offseason, missed last season with a shoulder injury. Onyiuke played in nine games last season as a junior. He recorded one tackle against Army, which is one of five games he played defensive snaps during blowout wins. Onyiuke also contributed on special teams throughout the season including in kickoff coverage and punt coverage in some of ND’s College Football Playoff games.

Notre Dame has removed four more players from its roster since the Blue-Gold Game: quarterback Steve Angeli, safety Kennedy Urlacher, long snapper Rino Monteforte and kicker Zac Yoakam. All four have entered the transfer portal. Monteforte and Yoakam were walk-ons at Notre Dame. Urlacher has already committed to transfer to USC.

I don't expect Autry and Onyiuke to enter the transfer portal, but we'll update you if they do.

Hat-tip: Credit to Blue and Gold's Jack Soble for reporting these two weren't on the roster, which brought it to my attention.
 
  • Like
Reactions: ndfirish, GCND, HotCarNut and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Football Portal Roundup: Ex-Notre Dame LS Rino Monteforte finds scholarship at Cal

Replies
6
Views
662
The Insider Lounge
2581
2581
Tyler James

Football Portal Roundup: Walk-on kicker Zac Yoakam enters transfer portal

Replies
3
Views
503
The Insider Lounge
2581
2581
Tyler James

Football Luke Talich on the impact House settlement may make on walk-ons

Replies
1
Views
412
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Eric Hansen

Football Peter Schivarelli: The dream and legacy of a Notre Dame football walk-on

Replies
5
Views
558
The Insider Lounge
ND35USC0
ND35USC0
Eric Hansen

Basketball WBB: Intel on Notre Dame's incoming and outgoing portal activity, 2026 recruiting and more

Replies
25
Views
4K
The Insider Lounge
dnett63
dnett63
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back