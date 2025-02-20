Tyler James
All Star
Staff
-
- Dec 31, 2021
-
- 20,601
-
- 32,167
-
- 113
Notre Dame has yet to offer a quarterback in the 2027 class. But no quarterback in the class has been on Notre Dame's campus for more recruiting visits than Trae Taylor.
The sophomore at Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic recently named his top five schools, but he hasn't fully limited his recruitment to Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas A&M. Taylor plans to visit Notre Dame and Georgia in March in addition to making visits to his top five schools. LSU is the only school in his top five that he's yet to line up a future visit date.
Taylor's visit schedule: Notre Dame on March 18, Georgia on March 22, Illinois on March 24, Michigan on March 25, Nebraska on March 27 and Texas A&M on March 29.
The Notre Dame visit date is interesting, because he could in theory receive an offer from the Irish on March 17 during the Pot of Gold Day event for St. Patrick's Day. Taylor has said he plans to make a commitment announcement on June 6.
Taylor completed 191 of his 282 passes (67.7%) for 3,061 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games as a sophomore. Rivals ranks Taylor as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 13 overall in the 2027 class.
The sophomore at Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic recently named his top five schools, but he hasn't fully limited his recruitment to Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas A&M. Taylor plans to visit Notre Dame and Georgia in March in addition to making visits to his top five schools. LSU is the only school in his top five that he's yet to line up a future visit date.
Taylor's visit schedule: Notre Dame on March 18, Georgia on March 22, Illinois on March 24, Michigan on March 25, Nebraska on March 27 and Texas A&M on March 29.
The Notre Dame visit date is interesting, because he could in theory receive an offer from the Irish on March 17 during the Pot of Gold Day event for St. Patrick's Day. Taylor has said he plans to make a commitment announcement on June 6.
Taylor completed 191 of his 282 passes (67.7%) for 3,061 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 11 games as a sophomore. Rivals ranks Taylor as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 13 overall in the 2027 class.