We told you about 2027 quarterback prospect Israel Abrams last month after @Eric Hansen spent time talking with the Lombard (Ill.) Montini product at the Tom Lemming photoshoot in Chicago.
Abrams told Inside ND Sports today that he plans to visit Notre Dame tomorrow (Thursday). It will be his first time visiting Notre Dame after the Irish have been in contact with him in recent months.
Abrams finished his junior season with a passing line of 134-of-210 (63.8%) for 2,003 yards and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns.
Rivals ranks Abrams as the No. 10 quarterback and No. 102 overall in the 2027 class.
