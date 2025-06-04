ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting 2027 QB prospect Israel Abrams will visit Notre Dame on Thursday

Tyler James

Tyler James

All Star
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
22,359
34,142
113
We told you about 2027 quarterback prospect Israel Abrams last month after @Eric Hansen spent time talking with the Lombard (Ill.) Montini product at the Tom Lemming photoshoot in Chicago.

Abrams told Inside ND Sports today that he plans to visit Notre Dame tomorrow (Thursday). It will be his first time visiting Notre Dame after the Irish have been in contact with him in recent months.

Abrams finished his junior season with a passing line of 134-of-210 (63.8%) for 2,003 yards and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Rivals ranks Abrams as the No. 10 quarterback and No. 102 overall in the 2027 class.


 
  • Like
Reactions: FL IRISH 70
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Tyler James

Recruiting Video podcast: Notable recruits on Notre Dame's radar from Tom Lemming's Chicago photoshoot

Replies
4
Views
487
The Insider Lounge
RRH1
R
Tyler James

Recruiting 2027 QB prospect Kharim Hughley schedules Notre Dame visit

Replies
5
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
sjb75
S
Tyler James

Recruiting 2027 QB prospect Teddy Jarrard schedules Notre Dame visit

Replies
8
Views
904
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
Tyler James

Recruiting Notre Dame offers 2027 three-star ATH Matthew Gregory in Pennsylvania

Replies
1
Views
243
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
Tyler James

Recruiting Notre Dame offers 2027 WR Anthony Roberts in North Carolina

Replies
1
Views
431
The Insider Lounge
rov
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back