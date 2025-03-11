Notre Dame wide receiver target Trent Mosley has committed to USC. The Irish have been pursuing him since June 2022, when he received a scholarship offer from the alma mater of his parents: former Irish football player Emmett Mosley IV and former soccer star Cindy Mosley (née Daws).The Irish didn't land his older brother, Emmett Mosley V, either. Emmett Mosley V just finished his freshman season at Stanford.GM Chad Bowden is really leaning on some of the relationships he made at Notre Dame to help USC hit the ground running. USC recently offered younger brother Grant Mosley, a 2028 wide receiver recruit.Rivals ranks Trent Mosley as the No. 23 wide receiver and No. 165 overall in the 2026 class.