ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting 2024 DE target Loghan Thomas set for two more visits to Notre Dame

Tyler James

Tyler James

I've posted how many times?
Staff
Dec 31, 2021
14,718
24,819
113
I confirmed tonight with four-star defensive end target Loghan Thomas that he will be visiting Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday of this week on an unofficial visit. He then plans to return June 9-11 for an official visit.

Thomas was already on campus for a long unofficial visit in March. The No. 162 overall prospect in the 2024 class remains a high priority for the Irish. I'm thinking long and hard about putting in a FutureCast for Thomas to ND.


 
  • Like
Reactions: HotCarNut, ndtarheel7, irishsportsfan and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Eric Hansen

Football Freshman DE Loghan Thomas sizing up his path to playing time at Notre Dame

Replies
0
Views
85
The Insider Lounge
Eric Hansen
Eric Hansen
Tyler James

Recruiting Elite LB target schedules Notre Dame official visit

Replies
15
Views
1K
The Insider Lounge
NDbeatSC
N
Charleston Bowles

Recruiting 2026 S target Nick Reddish clicks with staff on first Notre Dame visit

Replies
0
Views
213
The Insider Lounge
Charleston Bowles
Charleston Bowles
Tyler James

Recruiting Intel: Where Notre Dame stands with Blue-Gold Game visitors and 2025 targets Simon and Petty

Replies
0
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James

Recruiting Confirming Notre Dame's expected midweek visitors

Replies
2
Views
2K
The Insider Lounge
Tyler James
Tyler James
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today