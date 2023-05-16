Tyler James
I confirmed tonight with four-star defensive end target Loghan Thomas that he will be visiting Notre Dame on Friday and Saturday of this week on an unofficial visit. He then plans to return June 9-11 for an official visit.
Thomas was already on campus for a long unofficial visit in March. The No. 162 overall prospect in the 2024 class remains a high priority for the Irish. I'm thinking long and hard about putting in a FutureCast for Thomas to ND.
